Buccaneers Re-Signing CB Bryce Hall

Rick Stroud reports the Buccaneers are re-signing CB Bryce Hall to a one-year deal.

Hall, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,610,802 rookie contract with the Jets that includes a $315,802 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he agreed to a contract with the Buccaneers in March. He missed the entire season after suffering an injury in Week 1.

In 2024, Hall appeared in one game for the Buccaneers.