Buccaneers Re-Signing CB Sean Murphy-Bunting To Practice Squad

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers are re-signing veteran CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to their practice squad on Monday.

According to Fowler, there is a chance that Murphy-Bunting will be elevated to the team’s 53-man roster early in year.

Murphy-Bunting, 28, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Titans for the 2023 season once his rookie deal expired. Murphy-Bunting then signed a three-year, $17.4 million deal with Arizona before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Thomas, 26, played his entire college career at UAB. After going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, he signed on with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of camp, and he was claimed by the Cardinals. Arizona released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in all 17 games and made 15 starts for the Cardinals, recording 47 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and six pass deflections.