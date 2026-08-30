TRADE: Packers Acquiring RB Kaleb Johnson From Steelers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Packers are acquiring RB Kaleb Johnson from the Steelers.

Tom Silverstein reports the Packers will give up their 2028 sixth-round pick to the Steelers for Johnson.

Johnson, 23, was a three-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 RB and the No. 18 overall player in Ohio in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Cal originally before decommitting and enrolling at Iowa in June 2022.

Johnson spent all three seasons at Iowa and was a consensus All-American in 2024.

He signed a four-year, $6,372,062 rookie contract that included a $1,274,228 signing bonus. Johnson is scheduled to make a base salary of $1,129,639 in 2026.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and rushed 28 times for 69 yards to go along with one catch for nine yards. He also returned eight kicks for 190 yards.