Texans Signing WR Mitchell Tinsley To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing WR Mitchell Tinsley to their practice squad.

He was just cut by the Bengals yesterday.

Tinsley, 26, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was let go after training camp and appeared in two games in 2023 but remained on the practice squad for the entire 2024 season.

Tinsley joined the Bengals in 2025 and stayed on their active roster for the entire season. Cincinnati let him go during roster cuts in 2026, however.

In 2025, Tinsley appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and caught eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in four total starts.