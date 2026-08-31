Buccaneers Sign 16 To Practice Squad

The Buccaneers announced the signing of 16 players to their official practice squad on Monday.

The following is the list of players being signed:

TE Devin Culp WR Garrett Greene OLB Yasir Holmes DL Jayson Jones G Henry Lutovsky S Ifeatu Melifonwu CB Roman Parodie WR Dean Patterson IV WR Eric Rivers Jr. S J.J. Roberts OT Paul Rubelt G Ben Scott QB Easton Stick RB Josh Williams S Rashad Wisdom LB Javin Wright

Stck, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers out of North Dakota State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,797,564 contract with the Chargers, including a $277,564 signing bonus.

Stick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he returned to the Chargers. He signed another one-year deal for the 2024 season before joining the Falcons this offseason.

Atlanta cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He then signed a one-year deal with the Colts for the 2026 season in June.

In 2023, Stick appeared in five games for the Chargers and threw for 1,129 yards while completing 63.8 percent of his passes to go along with three touchdowns and an interception.