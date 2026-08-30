Cowboys Cut 36, Trim Roster To 53 Players

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced that they have trimmed their roster down to 53 players by cutting 36 players.
They placed LB Marist Liufau and CB Devin Moore on injured reserve and cut the following players:
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- LB Justin Barron
- RB Jaydon Blue
- CB Trikweze Bridges
- CB Josh Butler
- S Zion Childress
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- DT Tommy Dunn
- G Chris Glaser
- T Sebastian Gutierrez
- WR Jordan Hudson
- T Marcellus Johnson
- G Trevor Keegan
- TE Zack Kuntz
- LB Isaiah Land
- RB Phil Mafah
- DT Dayo Odeleye
- LB Langston Patterson
- T Shiyazh Pete
- WR Anthony Smith
- WR Jaden Smith
- CB Reddy Steward
- DT Jay Toia
- TE Michael Trigg
- TE Mitch Van Vooren
- G DJ Wingfield
- DT DJ Withers
- S Julius Wood
- WR Tyler Johnson
- CB Derioin Kendrick
- C Nick Leverett
- WR Denzel Mims
- LB Curtis Robinson
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- LB Sam Williams
- TE DJ Rogers
Trigg, 23, played at both USC and Ole Miss before ultimately transferring to Baylor. He was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2024 and First-team All-Big 12 in 2025.
Trigg signed a three-year, $3.1 million deal with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft.
In five seasons, Trigg appeared in 38 games and caught 108 passes for 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!