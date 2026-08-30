Cowboys Cut 36, Trim Roster To 53 Players

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced that they have trimmed their roster down to 53 players by cutting 36 players.

They placed LB Marist Liufau and CB Devin Moore on injured reserve and cut the following players:

Trigg, 23, played at both USC and Ole Miss before ultimately transferring to Baylor. He was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2024 and First-team All-Big 12 in 2025.

Trigg signed a three-year, $3.1 million deal with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft.

In five seasons, Trigg appeared in 38 games and caught 108 passes for 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns.