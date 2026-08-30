Cowboys Cut 36, Trim Roster To 53 Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
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The Dallas Cowboys officially announced that they have trimmed their roster down to 53 players by cutting 36 players.

Cowboys helmet

They placed LB Marist Liufau and CB Devin Moore on injured reserve and cut the following players:

  1. RB Israel Abanikanda
  2. LB Justin Barron
  3. RB Jaydon Blue
  4. CB Trikweze Bridges
  5. CB Josh Butler
  6. S Zion Childress
  7. RB Jashaun Corbin
  8. DT Tommy Dunn
  9. G Chris Glaser
  10. T Sebastian Gutierrez
  11. WR Jordan Hudson
  12. T Marcellus Johnson
  13. G Trevor Keegan
  14. TE Zack Kuntz
  15. LB Isaiah Land
  16. RB Phil Mafah
  17. DT Dayo Odeleye
  18. LB Langston Patterson
  19. T Shiyazh Pete
  20. WR Anthony Smith
  21. WR Jaden Smith
  22. CB Reddy Steward
  23. DT Jay Toia
  24. TE Michael Trigg
  25. TE Mitch Van Vooren
  26. G DJ Wingfield
  27. DT DJ Withers
  28. S Julius Wood
  29. WR Tyler Johnson
  30. CB Derioin Kendrick
  31. C Nick Leverett
  32. WR Denzel Mims
  33. LB Curtis Robinson
  34. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  35. LB Sam Williams
  36. TE DJ Rogers

Trigg, 23, played at both USC and Ole Miss before ultimately transferring to Baylor. He was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2024 and First-team All-Big 12 in 2025.

Trigg signed a three-year, $3.1 million deal with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft.

In five seasons, Trigg appeared in 38 games and caught 108 passes for 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns.

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