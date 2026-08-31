Chargers Place LB Denzel Perryman On IR, Announce Initial 16-Player Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have placed LB Denzel Perryman on injured reserve while re-signing P JK Scott to the roster.

we’ve signed 16 players to our practice squad → https://t.co/cgCRkhGMTO pic.twitter.com/us5ze8UErU — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 31, 2026

Additionally, the Chargers announced their initial 16-player practice squad, which includes:

LB Lander Barton OLB Andre Carter DL Jahmeer Carter LB Junior Colson RB Gregory Desrosiers WR Gary Jennings RB Amar Johnson OL Josh Kaltenberger CB Nikko Reed WR Devonte Ross OL Evan Svoboda OLB Nadame Tucker QB DJ Uiagalelei OL Laekin Vakalahi CB Isas Waxter DL Terry Webb

Perryman, 33, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers in 2021 but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

He finished his contract and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent before joining Los Angeles on a one-year deal the last three off-seasons.

In 2025, Perryman appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and recorded 47 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three passes defended.