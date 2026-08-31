Titans Also Signed OL James Hudson

The Titans signed OL James Hudson to the roster, per the NFL transaction wire.
He’s one of several players Tennessee added to the roster today.
Hudson, 27, was a one-year starter at Cincinnati and a First-Team All-AAC as a senior. He was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Hudson finished the final year a four-year $4,272,415 rookie deal that included a $792,415 signing bonus. He caught on with the Giants to a two-year deal, but was released after just one season.
The Patriots signed Hudson for a stint during training camp before cutting him in August.
In 2025, Hudson appeared in 11 games for the Giants and started twice at tackle.
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