Buccaneers Re-Signing RB Giovani Bernard To One-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with RB Giovani Bernard.

According to Greg Auman, Tampa Bay is re-signing Bernard to a one-year, $1.12 million deal worth the veteran salary benefit.

Bernard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $16.6 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed with the Bengals in 2016.

Bernard was set to be an unrestricted free agent but Cincinnati re-signed him to a two-year, $10.3 million extension. He was set to earn a base salary of $3,700,000 in 2021 when the Bengals released him last offseason and caught on with the Buccaneers to a one-year deal.

In 2021, Bernard appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 58 yards on eight carries (4.8 YPC) to go along with 23 receptions for 123 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

