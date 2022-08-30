Buccaneers Release 25 Players, Get Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. LB Andre Anthony
  2. K Jose Borregales
  3. T Dylan Cook
  4. DB Chris Cooper
  5. DB Don Gardner
  6. WR Kaylon Geiger
  7. DT Mike Greene
  8. TE J.J. Howland
  9. G Sadarius Hutcherson
  10. WR Tyler Johnson
  11. RB Patrick Laird
  12. DB Kyler McMichael
  13. G John Molchon
  14. LB Elijah Ponder
  15. DE Benning Potoa’e
  16. DT Willington Previlon
  17. LB J.J. Russell
  18. WR Jerreth Sterns
  19. WR Deven Thompkins
  20. DB Nolan Turner
  21. LB Jordan Young
  22. LB Genard Avery
  23. QB Ryan Griffin
  24. DB Logan Ryan
  25. DT Deadrin Senat

Griffin, 32, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. After two years, New Orleans waived Griffin and Tampa Bay claimed him in September 2015.

Since then, Griffin has spent each of the past six years in Tampa Bay, most recently finishing a two-year contract he signed in 2018. He returned to the Buccaneers this past April of last year. 

Griffin didn’t appear in any games in 2021 or 2022, and has only appeared in two games in his entire Buccaneers career. In 2019, he played in two games, completing two passes for 18 yards.

