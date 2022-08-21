Buccaneers Release Three Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released two players on Sunday, including WR Vyncint Smith and S Troy Warner. They also reached an injury settlement with OLB JoJo Ozougwu.

Smith, 25, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Limestone College. He was able to make Houston’s final roster as a rookie before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later joining the practice squad.

The Jets signed Smith to their active roster after a few weeks.

In 2021, Smith appeared in two games but only had one target and no receptions.