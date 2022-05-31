Buccaneers Waived WR Travis Jonsen Following DUI Arrest

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles announced the team has released WR Travis Jonsen, per Greg Auman.

He was arrested on Monday for a DUI and was already a long shot to make the roster. Teams tend to not have a long leash for players in those positions.

Jonsen, 25, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State in 2020. He was waived with an injury settlement during training camp but later caught on with the Bucs’ practice squad in October.

Tampa Bay re-signed Jonsen to a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. However, the Bucs released him in October.

He had a short stint on the Lions’ practice squad before returning to Tampa Bay on a futures deal for 2022.

Jonsen has yet to appear in an NFL game.