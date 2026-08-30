Buccaneers Releasing Former Second-Round EDGE Chris Braswell

Ian Rapoport reports that the Buccaneers are releasing 2024 second-round pass rusher Chris Braswell.

Braswell, 24, is from Washington, D.C., was a one-year starter at Alabama, and was a former five-star recruit.

The No. 57 overall pick signed a four-year, $6,785,188 contract that includes a $1,754,680 signing bonus.

During his college career, Braswell appeared in 41 games and recorded 76 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and one interception.

In 2025, Braswell appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 30 tackles and one sack.