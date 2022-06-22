Buccaneers Releasing P Bradley Pinion

According to Mike Garafolo, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing P Bradley Pinion today.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise as the team drafted P Jake Camarda in the fourth round and can save a couple million off the cap by moving on from Pinion.

The veteran passed a physical today which triggered his release.

Pinion, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Clemson back in 2015. He played out his four-year rookie contract with the 49ers and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $11 million deal with the Buccaneers.

He was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to make a base salary of $2.9 million in 2022.

In 2021, Pinion appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and averaged 42.5 yards per kick on 56 punts with two touchbacks, 23 kicks placed inside the 20 and a long punt of 65 yards.