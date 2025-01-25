Buccaneers Request Interview With Nate Scheelhaase For OC Job

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers have requested an interview with Rams offensive assistant/pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase for their offensive coordinator position.

This will be the team’s first candidate after former OC Liam Coen joined the Jaguars as their head coach.

Scheelhaase, 34, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and has now landed his first offensive coordinator interview.

We will have more on the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.