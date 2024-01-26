Buccaneers Request To Interview Rams QB Coach Zac Robinson For OC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers requested to interview Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator job.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for Tampa Bay:

Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Interview)

(Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interview)

(Interview) Rams QB Coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

Robinson, 37, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was their assistant receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach, once again, over the next two years. Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.