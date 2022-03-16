Buccaneers Restructure OLB Shaq Barrett’s Contract

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers and OLB Shaq Barrett have agreed to a restructured contract that will create cap space for Tampa Bay.

Barrett, 29, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster, Barrett landed on the active roster at the end of his rookie year. Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $4 million deal and was franchised in 2020. He re-signed to a four-year, $68 million deal last offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $16,000,000 next season.

In 2021, Barrett appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 51 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four passes defended.