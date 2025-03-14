Buccaneers Restructuring OT Tristan Wirfs’ Contract For $19M In Cap Space

Per Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are restructuring OT Tristan Wirfs‘ contract to create $19.06 million in cap space.

Auman adds Tampa Bay is converting his $25 million base salary to $1.17 million with the rest to a signing bonus prorated over five years.

Wirfs, 26, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors before the Buccaneers traded up to select him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $16,228,026 rookie contract that included a $9,362,201 signing bonus. The Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option which was expected to cost $18,244,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In August 2024, the Buccaneers signed Wirfs to a five-year, $140.6 million extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

In 2024, Wirfs appeared in and started 16 games for the Buccaneers at left tackle.