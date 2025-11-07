Buccaneers Rule Out Four Players From Week 10

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles announced that they’ve ruled out WR Chris Godwin, RB Bucky Irving, OLB Haason Reddick, and OLB Markees Watts from Week 10, per Greg Auman.

It’s been an extremely difficult season for Godwin and Irving, both missing extended time. Godwin has appeared in just two games so far this year, while Irving has played in just four.

Bowles mentioned that Watts could miss “possibly two, three weeks” with his hand injury, via Auman.

Godwin, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He was again scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Godwin has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and caught six passes for 52 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Irving, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,751,552 contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Irving has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 71 rushing attempts for 237 yards (3.3 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with 19 receptions for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.