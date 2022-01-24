Buccaneers Sign 10 Players To Futures Deals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season.
The full list includes:
- K Jose Borregales
- RB Kenjon Barner
- TE Codey McElroy
- G John Molchon
- OLB Elijah Ponder
- DL Benning Potoa’e
- DL Will Previlon
- DL Kobe Smith
- CB Rashard Robinson
- S Troy Warner
Barner, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He spent just over a year in Carolina before he was traded to the Eagles in return for a conditional seventh-round pick that did not meet the qualifications.
From there, Barner played for a few teams including the Chargers, Panthers, Patriots, and Falcons.
Barner signed with the Ravens after visiting with them but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. He later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad and was on and off of their active roster this past season.
In 2021, Barner appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 0 yards on four carries to go along with 47 punt return yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!