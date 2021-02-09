Buccaneers Sign 11 Players To Futures Deals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Here’s the full list:

DE Quinton Bell WR Cyril Grayson DB Javon Hagan WR Travis Jonsen G Nick Leverett TE Codey McElroy DB Herb Miller G John Molchon WR Josh Pearson DE Benning Potoa’e DT Kobe Smith

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Grayson, 27, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks, but last just a few months in Seattle. Grayson has since had brief stints with the Colts, Texans, Bears, and Saints before the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad last year.

Tampa Bay signed him off Dallas’ taxi squad back in December but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. The Buccaneers re-signed him to their practice squad once and he’s been on and off the taxi squad last season.

In 2020, Grayson appeared in three games and has totaled 20 kickoff return yards. As a receiver, he was targetted three times but hasn’t recorded any receptions.