Buccaneers Sign CB Nate Brooks

The Buccaneers announced Thursday they have signed CB Nate Brooks to the roster.

Brooks, 24, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cardinals.

However, Arizona waived him at the start of the regular season and he later signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad. The Dolphins added him to their active roster late in the season but waived him with an injury designation coming out of camp in 2020.

Brooks had a short stint with the Ravens on the practice squad later in the season.

In 2019, Brooks appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded 11 tackles and two passes defended.