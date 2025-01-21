Buccaneers Sign DT Adam Gotsis & P Jake Julien To Futures Deals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially signed DT Adam Gotsis and P Jake Julien to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

Gotsis, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.9 million contract with Denver and made a base salary of $986,987 for the 2019 season.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when the Broncos let him walk because of a knee injury. There had been some doubt about whether Gotsis would be ready for the start of the season but he signed a deal with Jacksonville ahead of the 2020 season.

Gotsis re-signed with the Jaguars on one-year deals for two years agreeing to a two-year contract in 2023. However he was released in August of 2024, later catching on with the Colts.

In 2024, Gotsis appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded eight total tackles.