Buccaneers Sign Eight Undrafted Free Agents

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that they’ve signed eight undrafted free agents to contracts before their rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

Simmons originally began his college career at Alabama before transferring to West Virginia for the 2018 season. He wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia a few weeks ago.

During his college career, Simmons caught 86 passes for 1,197 yards receiving and nine touchdowns over the course of 27 games and four seasons.