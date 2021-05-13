Buccaneers Sign Eight Undrafted Free Agents

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that they’ve signed eight undrafted free agents to contracts before their rookie minicamp.
The full list includes:
- Florida A&M OT Calvin Ashley
- Navy DB Cameron Kinley
- Miami K Jose Borregales
- Iowa State S Lawrence White
- Cincinnati DL Elijah Ponder
- South Carolina G Sadarius Hutcherson
- Stony Brook S Augie Contressa
- West Virginia WR T.J. Simmons
Simmons originally began his college career at Alabama before transferring to West Virginia for the 2018 season. He wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia a few weeks ago.
During his college career, Simmons caught 86 passes for 1,197 yards receiving and nine touchdowns over the course of 27 games and four seasons.
