Buccaneers Sign G John Molchon To PS, Release WR Travis Jonsen

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve signed G John Molchon to their practice squad and released WR Travis Jonsen from the unit. 

Here’s the Buccaneers updated practice squad:

  1. WR Cyril Grayson
  2. QB Ryan Griffin
  3. TE Codey McElroy
  4. DE Benning Potoa’e
  5. DT Kobe Smith
  6. T Brandon Walton
  7. TE Deon Yelder
  8. S Troy Warner
  9. RB Darwin Thompson
  10. K Jose Borregales
  11. S Chris Cooper
  12. WR John Hurst
  13. DT Willington Previlon
  14. DB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
  15. WR Jaydon Mickens
  16. OL John Molchon

Molchon, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers and was on and off of their practice squad last year.

The Buccaneers brought Molchon back on a futures contract before waiving him earlier in the week.

Molchon has yet to appear in an NFL game.

