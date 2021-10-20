Buccaneers Sign G John Molchon To PS, Release WR Travis Jonsen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve signed G John Molchon to their practice squad and released WR Travis Jonsen from the unit.
Here’s the Buccaneers updated practice squad:
- WR Cyril Grayson
- QB Ryan Griffin
- TE Codey McElroy
- DE Benning Potoa’e
- DT Kobe Smith
- T Brandon Walton
- TE Deon Yelder
- S Troy Warner
- RB Darwin Thompson
- K Jose Borregales
- S Chris Cooper
- WR John Hurst
- DT Willington Previlon
- DB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
- WR Jaydon Mickens
- OL John Molchon
Molchon, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers and was on and off of their practice squad last year.
The Buccaneers brought Molchon back on a futures contract before waiving him earlier in the week.
Molchon has yet to appear in an NFL game.
