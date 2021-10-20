Buccaneers Sign G John Molchon To PS, Release WR Travis Jonsen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve signed G John Molchon to their practice squad and released WR Travis Jonsen from the unit.

Here’s the Buccaneers updated practice squad:

WR Cyril Grayson QB Ryan Griffin TE Codey McElroy DE Benning Potoa’e DT Kobe Smith T Brandon Walton TE Deon Yelder S Troy Warner RB Darwin Thompson K Jose Borregales S Chris Cooper WR John Hurst DT Willington Previlon DB Blidi Wreh-Wilson WR Jaydon Mickens OL John Molchon

Molchon, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers and was on and off of their practice squad last year.

The Buccaneers brought Molchon back on a futures contract before waiving him earlier in the week.

Molchon has yet to appear in an NFL game.