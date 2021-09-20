Buccaneers Sign LB Elijah Ponder To Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed LB Elijah Ponder to their practice squad.

Buccaneers Sign OLB Elijah Ponder to Practice Squad Release: https://t.co/jzwltAHdXS — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 20, 2021

Ponder, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Cincinnati back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.435 million rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay opted to waive Ponder coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Ponder appeared in 26 games for Cincinnati and recorded 27 tackles, four sacks, and one pass defended.