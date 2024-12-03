Buccaneers Sign S Kaevon Merriweather

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed S Kaevon Merriweather to the 53-man roster off the Lions practice squad.

Merriweather, 24, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2023. He was let go in November this year and shortly after signed with the Lions’ practice squad.

In 2024, Merriweather has appeared in nine games for the Buccaneers and recorded three total tackles.