Buccaneers Sign Second-Round DL Logan Hall 

The Tampa Buccaneers have signed second-round DL Logan Hall to a four-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick for the Buccaneers:

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Logan Hall DE Signed 2 Luke Goedeke OT Signed 3 Rachaad White RB Signed 4 Cade Otton TE 4 Jake Camarda P Signed 5 Zyon McCollum CB Signed 6 Ko Kieft TE Signed 7 Andre Anthony DE Signed

Hall, 22, was a two-year starter at Houston. He was a first-team All-AAC selection as a senior. The Buccaneers used the No. 33 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to DL Jalyn Holmes.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,316,454 contract that includes a $3,955,603 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Hall appeared in 46 games and made 23 starts. He recorded 99 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one pass deflection and two blocked field goals.