Buccaneers Sign Second-Round OT Luke Goedeke

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed second-round OT Luke Goedeke to a four-year contract, the team announced.

We've signed rookie G Luke Goedeke.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 6, 2022

That leaves just three more rookies from the 2022 class for Tampa Bay to sign.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Logan Hall DE 2 Luke Goedeke OT Signed 3 Rachaad White RB Signed 4 Cade Otton TE 4 Jake Camarda P 5 Zyon McCollum CB Signed 6 Ko Kieft TE Signed 7 Andre Anthony DE Signed

Goedeke, 23, was a First Team All-MAC selection despite missing three games in 2021. He started four games at tight end for the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point back in 2017 and sat out as a transfer to Central Michigan in 2018, converting to offensive tackle. The Buccaneers used the No. 57 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He also missed the 2020 season due to injury but returned in 2021 to start ten games.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $6,178,984 contract that includes a $1,673,807 signing bonus.

During his college career with the Chippewas, Goedeke started 24 games at right tackle and played nine games as a tight end at UW Stevens Point, starting in four of them.