Buccaneers Sign Third-Round S Tykee Smith, Make Two Other Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed third-round S Tykee Smith to a rookie contract, the team announced on Wednesday.
Tampa Bay also signed DL Earnest Brown to a contract and waived RB Patrick Laird in a corresponding move.
Here’s where the Buccaneers stand with signing their 2024 draft class:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Graham Barton
|C
|2
|Chris Braswell
|LB
|3
|Tykee Smith
|S
|Signed
|3
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|4
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Elijah Klein
|OG
|Signed
|7
|Devin Culp
|TE
|Signed
Smith, 23, transferred to Georgia from West Virginia. He was a two-time CFP National Champion in 2021 and 2022, a 2020 All-American, a 2019 Freshman All-American, a Second-team All-Big 12 in 2020, and a Second-team All-SEC in 2023.
The No. 89 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $5,687,018 contract that includes a $956,012 signing bonus and will carry a $1,034,003 cap figure for the 2024 season.
In two seasons with the Mountaineers and three with the Bulldogs, Smith appeared in 51 games and recorded 212 tackles, five sacks, eight interceptions, one touchdown, and one forced fumble.
