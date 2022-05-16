Buccaneers Sign Two, Waive Two

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have waived DL Kobe Smith and WR Austin Watkins to make room on the roster for a couple of signings from rookie minicamp.

Per Pewter Report, those are James Madison DL Mike Greene and Coastal Carolina WR Kameron Brown.

That makes three total tryout signings for the Bucs following the reported addition of Yale TE J.J. Howland.

Howland, 6-6 and 255 pounds, was a three-year starter at Yale at tight end. He was an honorable mention All-Ivy League in 2018.

In 2021 as a senior, he recorded 16 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns in 10 starts.