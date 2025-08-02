Buccaneers Sign WR Jacob Harris, Place LB David Walker On IR

The Buccaneers announced on Saturday that they are placing rookie LB David Walker on injured reserve and signing WR Jacob Harris to the roster in his place.

Walker, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Central Arkansas in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He began his college career at Southern Arkansas before transferring ahead of the 2022 season. In 2024, he was named a First-team FCS All-American and won the Buck Buchanan Award.

Walker signed a four-year, $5,163,260 contract with Tampa Bay, including a $963,260 signing bonus, $963,260 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,290,815.

Harris, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams.

He was placed on injured reserve in December of 2022 and was eventually let go by Los Angeles. Harris then caught on with Jacksonville ahead of the 2023 season.

In 2023, Harris appeared in two games for the Jags but did not record any statistics.