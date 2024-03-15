Buccaneers Signing CB Bryce Hall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with CB Bryce Hall on Friday, per Rick Stroud.
Hall is signing a one-year contract with the team. He visited with Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Hall, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,610,802 rookie contract with the Jets that includes a $315,802 signing bonus.
Hall has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.
In 2023, Hall appeared in nine games for the Jets and tallied seven total tackles, two passes defended, one interception, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.
