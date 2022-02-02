Buccaneers Signing CB Chris Cooper To Futures Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they are signing CB Chris Cooper to a reserve/futures deal.
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Here is a list of players who have been signed to futures deal for next season by the Buccaneers:
- K Jose Borregales
- RB Kenjon Barner
- TE Codey McElroy
- G John Molchon
- OLB Elijah Ponder
- DL Benning Potoa’e
- DL Will Previlon
- DL Kobe Smith
- CB Rashard Robinson
- S Troy Warner
Cooper, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Falcons but was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Falcons did re-sign Cooper to their practice squad before calling him up in December. He later caught on with the Broncos and returned to Denver on a futures contract before being waived back in June.
Cooper has yet to appear in an NFL game.
