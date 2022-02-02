Buccaneers Signing CB Chris Cooper To Futures Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they are signing CB Chris Cooper to a reserve/futures deal.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Here is a list of players who have been signed to futures deal for next season by the Buccaneers:

K Jose Borregales RB Kenjon Barner TE Codey McElroy G John Molchon OLB Elijah Ponder DL Benning Potoa’e DL Will Previlon DL Kobe Smith CB Rashard Robinson S Troy Warner

Cooper, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Falcons but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Falcons did re-sign Cooper to their practice squad before calling him up in December. He later caught on with the Broncos and returned to Denver on a futures contract before being waived back in June.

Cooper has yet to appear in an NFL game.