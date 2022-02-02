Buccaneers Signing CB Chris Cooper To Futures Deal

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they are signing CB Chris Cooper to a reserve/futures deal. 

Chris Cooper

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Here is a list of players who have been signed to futures deal for next season by the Buccaneers:

  1.  K Jose Borregales
  2. RB Kenjon Barner
  3. TE Codey McElroy
  4. G John Molchon
  5. OLB Elijah Ponder
  6. DL Benning Potoa’e
  7. DL Will Previlon
  8. DL Kobe Smith
  9. CB Rashard Robinson
  10. S Troy Warner

Cooper, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Falcons but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Falcons did re-sign Cooper to their practice squad before calling him up in December. He later caught on with the Broncos and returned to Denver on a futures contract before being waived back in June.

Cooper has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

