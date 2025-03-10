Buccaneers Signing DE Haason Reddick To One-Year, $14M Contract

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Buccaneers are signing DE Haason Reddick to a one-year, $14 million contract.

Schefter adds the deal has $12 million in guarantees.

Reddick, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2024, Reddick appeared in 10 games and recorded 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.