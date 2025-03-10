Buccaneers Signing DE Haason Reddick To One-Year, $14M Contract

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Buccaneers are signing DE Haason Reddick to a one-year, $14 million contract.
Schefter adds the deal has $12 million in guarantees.
Reddick, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.
He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.
The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.
In 2024, Reddick appeared in 10 games and recorded 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!