Buccaneers Sign Fourth-Round TE Cade Otton, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed fourth-round rookie TE Cade Otton to his rookie contract.

Otton, 23, was named First Team All-Pac 12 after starting all four games during the 2020 season. He was redshirted during his first college season back in 2017.

During his four years at Washington, Otton started in 35 of his 39 games and caught 91 passes for 1,026 yards (11.3 YPC) and nine touchdowns.