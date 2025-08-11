Buccaneers Signing RB Jase McClellan

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Buccaneers are signing former Falcons RB Jase McClellan to a contract.

McClellan, 23, was a four-star recruit in 2020 and the sixth-best running back in the class. He spent all four years at Alabama but wasn’t a consistent starter until 2023 when he led the team in rushing.

The Falcons selected McClellan with the first of their two sixth-round picks at pick No. 186 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He just finished the first year of a four-year, $4.214 million contract that included a $194,368 signing bonus and was waived by Atlanta in June.

In 2024, McClellan appeared in two games for the Falcons and rushed 13 times for 32 yards.