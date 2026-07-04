NFC Notes: George Kittle, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers 49ers TE George Kittle believes third-round RB Kaelon Black can make an immediate impact since he’s an older rookie.

“I like old rookies because they’re ready to play, and you don’t have to go through that immaturity part of the start,” Kittle said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “When you play with mature players, they kind of understand the sense of urgency, is what I would say. They’re just ready for it, and that’s been really cool.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he talked to former Patriots and Bucs QB Tom Brady as well as former Saints QB Drew Brees about playing into his 40s.

“I talked to [Brady] a little bit, I’ve talked to Drew Brees a little bit about it as well,” Stafford said, via PFT. “It is year-to-year because I think it’s fair to the team, I think it’s fair to me, my family — I don’t want to sit there and say, OK, 24 months from now, I’ve got to be ready to play another football season. I’m like, phew, that just seems like a lot. I know that I’m ready to play this year. And hopefully, I feel great at the end of next year, and I’m ready to play another one after that. And then maybe we just kind of keep going like that. But, committing to more than that feels a little bit daunting. And I think a little bit unfair to the team and myself. So, the last thing I want to do is sign some five-year extension, and after one year be like, ‘Oh man, I’m ready to retire. I want to spend time with my family.’ And they’re sitting there with four years on the books and had a bunch of planning done that I was going to be around. I don’t want to play football not all the way in it, too, and just be half-assed leading it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OL Josh Jones reflected on winning the Super Bowl in 2025 after years of hard work.

“It’s honestly the best feeling in the world,” Jones said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “You work so hard for that for that one opportunity, for that one shot. It’s a lot of greats that don’t have a Super Bowl championship. So I’m just blessed to have one. Blessed to be able to do it with the team I was able to do it with.”

Jones raved about HC Mike Macdonald and how he keeps the team together with a strong culture.

“It’s cool, it’s great. He’s a good guy. He has a great mind, great football mind, great leader… He was able to bring us together and help learn the culture. So it’s been great. I’m happy to be able to play for him.”

Macdonald couldn’t say enough good things about QB Sam Darnold, from his physical and mental preparation to the fact that he rarely makes mistakes.

“He’s a great, awesome guy. He’s the same guy every day. People don’t see all the work that he puts in, all the work on his body, all the work on his game, on the playbook.”

“It’s rare when he messes up anything. So, we knew in the game he was going to be on every single read, every single target. And then from that guy’s story to how he started in the league to where he’s at now, that’s just telling on his character.”