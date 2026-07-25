Rams Sign First-Round QB Ty Simpson, Wrap Up Draft Class

Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams have signed first-round QB Ty Simpson to a rookie contract.

Simpson is the final Rams draft pick to sign their rookie deal. Here’s a final look at Los Angeles’ 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 13 Ty Simpson QB 2 61 Max Klare TE Signed 3 93 Keagen Trost T Signed 6 197 CJ Daniels WR Signed 7 232 Tim Keenan III DT Signed

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter with the Crimson Tide. The Rams used the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Simpson.

He is signing a fully guaranteed four-year, $25.41 million contract that includes a fully guaranteed $14.94 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option the team can pick up if they choose.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9 percent) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.