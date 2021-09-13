Buccaneers Signing S Andrew Adams To Active Roster

Rick Stroud reports the Buccaneers are signing S Andrew Adams to their active roster on Monday.

Adams was elevated from the practice squad for Thursday’s game vs. Dallas.

Adams, 27, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2018 when New York elected to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason.

Adams later signed with the Buccaneers but was not tendered a restricted offer in 2019. He later caught on with the Lions before returning to the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay waived Adams coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2019, Adams appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 45 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.