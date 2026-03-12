Buccaneers Signing S Miles Killebrew To One-Year Contract

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Buccaneers are signing S Miles Killebrew to a one-year contract worth around $1.8 million.

Killebrew is a former All-Pro special teams selection and will follow ST coordinator Danny Smith to Tampa Bay from Pittsburgh.

Killebrew, 32, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before electing to re-sign with Detroit in 2020 on a one-year, $2 million contract.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year contract in 2022. He later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract with Pittsburgh in 2022 before re-signing with the team once again on a two-year, $6.5 million contract in March of 2024.

In 2025, Killebrew appeared in five games for the Steelers and recorded five tackles.