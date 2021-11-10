Buccaneers Sign TE Darren Fells To Practice Squad, Release Two

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers are signing veteran TE Darren Fells to their practice squad.

The Buccaneers confirmed the move along with the addition of WR Breshad Perriman. To make room on the practice squad, Tampa Bay released WR John Hurst and TE Deon Yelder.

We've signed WR Breshad Perriman and TE Darren Fells to the practice squad and released WR John Hurst and TE Deon Yelder. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 10, 2021

Rapoport says the goal is for Fells to be promoted to the active roster before Tampa Bay’s game in Week 10.

Fells just asked for and was given his release by the Lions earlier this week.

Fells, 35, originally signed on with the Seahawks back in 2013. He spent just a few months in Seattle before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later signed by the Cardinals.

After a few years in Arizona, Fells signed a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2017 season. From there, he agreed to a three-year contract worth $12 million with the Browns.

Fells was set to make a base salary of $2.65 million for the 2019 season when he was released in 2019. He later signed a one-year deal with the Texans and then re-upped on a two-year deal worth $7 million in 2020 before being cut again.

The Lions signed Fells to a contract this past May.

In 2021, Fells has appeared in seven games for the Lions and caught four of five targets for 43 yards.