Buccaneers Signing UDFA OLB Markees Watts

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are signing OLB Markees Watts to a contract following his tryout at their rookie minicamp.

Watts, 24, hails from Lancaster, South Carolina, and wound up going undrafted out of Charlotte in the 2023 draft.

He is Charlotte’s all-time sack leader with 21.5 sacks in five seasons.

During his five years at Charlotte, Watts started 36 of his 54 games played and recorded 177 tackles, 21.5 sacks, and one interception.