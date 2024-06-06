Buccaneers Signing WR Sterling Shepard To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Buccaneers are signing WR Sterling Shepard to a one-year deal.

He points out this reunites Shepard with Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, who he played with in college.

It’s not clear how much Shepard has left in the tank at this point but he’ll compete for a roster spot and have the chance to be a veteran presence on the depth chart in Tampa Bay.

Shepard, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however, the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that made him a free agent in 2023.

The Giants opted to bring him back on a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2023, Shepard appeared in 15 games for the Giants and caught 10 passes on 22 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown.