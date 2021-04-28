Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate Agree To Reworked Deal

According to Field Yates, the Buccaneers and TE Cameron Brate have agreed to a reworked deal that creates $4.69 million in cap space.

Brate received a $2.425 million signing bonus and his base salary in 2021 was lowered to $1.075 million from $6.5 million, so this is essentially a $3 million pay cut.

There’s also a team option next offseason for the final two years of his deal.

This creates more space that the Buccaneers needed to sign WR Antonio Brown and their draft class, while still keeping Brate on the team.

Brate, 29, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2014. He was on and off of their active roster during the first two years in the NFL and had a brief stint with the Saints before returning to the Buccaneers in 2015.

Tampa Bay signed Brate to a six-year, $41 million contract in 2018 that included $18 million guaranteed. He stands to make base salaries of $6.8 million and $7.5 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2020, Brate appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and caught 28 passes for 282 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 26 tight end out of 71 qualifying players.