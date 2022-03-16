Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate Agrees To Two-Year, $8M Restructure

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Buccaneers have re-worked the contract of TE Cameron Brate, who has agreed on a new two-year, $8 million deal.

Brate, 30, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2014. He was on and off of their active roster during the first two years in the NFL and had a brief stint with the Saints before returning to the Buccaneers in 2015.

Tampa Bay signed Brate to a six-year, $41 million contract in 2018 that included $18 million guaranteed. He later agreed to rework the deal back in April and is doing so once again in March of 2022.

In 2021, Brate appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 30 passes for 245 yards receiving and four touchdowns.