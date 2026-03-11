Buccaneers Tendering RFA RB Sean Tucker To One-Year Deal

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are tendering a one-year contract to restricted free agent RB Sean Tucker on Wednesday.

This comes after Jeremy Fowler reported earlier today that Tampa Bay was declining to tender Tucker an offer to make him an unrestricted free agent.

Tucker could be a sneaky cheap depth option in an off-season class that lacks a lot of high-end talent.

Tucker, 24, wound up signing a three-year contract with the Bucs after going undrafted out of Syracuse following the 2023 draft.

He was named an All-American in 2021, and First-team All-ACC in 2021. He was also named to Second-team All-ACC in 2022.

In 2025, Tucker appeared in all 17 games for the Bucs. He carried the ball 86 times for 320 yards (3.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also added eight receptions for an 34 yards and one touchdown.