Buccaneers To Interview Georgia OC Todd Monken For OC Job

Jenna Laine of ESPN reports that Georgia offensive coordinator/QBs coach Todd Monken will interview next week for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator position.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview)

Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview)

Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview)

Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview)

Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview)

Monken, 56, began his coaching career back in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens’ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia.

In 2019, the Browns were No. 22 in total yards, No. 22 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards and No. 22 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Bucs coaching staff as the news is available.