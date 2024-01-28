Buccaneers To Interview Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson & Lions WR Coach Antwaan Randle El For OC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have requested interviews with Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson and Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Johnson is turning into one of the hotter candidates in the OC cycle, with several interview requests so far.

Randle El got his start in coaching with the Bucs, so he has some connections to the organization to monitor.

Johnson, 35, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell. The Texans hired him as their QB coach in 2023.

Randle El, 44, was drafted in the second round out of Indiana in 2002. He converted from quarterback to receiver and played nine years as a multi-faceted weapon, scoring 27 total touchdowns receiving, returning and passing, before retiring in 2010.

Randle El started his coaching career in 2019, joining the Buccaneers’ staff as an assistant on offense under HC Bruce Arians. The Lions hired him as their WR coach in 2021.