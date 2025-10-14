Buccaneers Tweak Practice Squad For Week 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed RB Michael Wiley to the practice squad and cut TE Caden Prieskorn in a corresponding move.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Connor Bazelak DT Adam Gotsis WR Garrett Greene DB Bryce Hall WR Dennis Houston NT Nash Hutmacher LB Nick Jackson G Michael Jordan T Tyler McLellan T Lorenz Metz (International) C Ben Scott TE Tanner Taula DL Jayson Jones (Injured) OLB Mohammed Kamara DT Desmond Watson DB Damarion Williams RB Owen Wright RB Michael Wiley

Wiley, 24, originally caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out Arizona in 2024. He was among Washington’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Commanders re-signed Wiley to a futures deal after the 2024 season. However, he was let go in July. He had a stint with the Chiefs in August before being cut again.

During his college career, Wiley appeared in 49 games for Arizona and recorded 336 rushing attempts for 1,712 yards (5.1 YPC) and 16 touchdowns, to go along with 123 receptions for 1,150 yards (9.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.